The “New Era” of Bungie and Destiny 2 Will Be Revealed Soon

This weekend, a Battle.net update removed Activision’s credit from Destiny 2, more or less marking the end of an era for Destiny, and the start of a new era for the series with no Activision. As you may remember, back in January, Bungie and Activision announced the two parties will be going separate ways after an eight-year partnership that saw Activision publish Destiny and Destiny 2. In other words, this is simply the next stage in the break-up.

Now, it’s important to note Activision is still featured in the game’s credits. It’s simply not listed as publisher over on Battle.net, Activision’s own PC launcher. Now, Bungie is listed as both the developer and publisher of the game, which can now be found in the launcher’s “partnered” section.

Meanwhile, over on Bungie’s latest weekly update, the developer writes about a “new era” for the developer and Destiny.

“Right now, our focus is on Opulence. But after the Season has launched and Raid belts have been awarded, we’ll be looking deeper into the future, and sharing with you more about a new era for Bungie and Destiny 2,” writes Bungie. “Buckle up and stay tuned. “

As you can see, unfortunately, Bungie doesn’t provide a timetable for when we can expect to hear more the future of Destiny, but it sounds like it could be soon. Not soon enough for E3, but soon.

It will be interesting to see what Bungie does with Destiny without Activision in the picture. Presumably, they will find another publisher of equal size, but there aren’t many the size of Activision, so that could be tricky. Of course, many fans are excited for the future of Destiny without Activision, and the reports are Bungie itself is also very excited. As you will know, the developer and publisher didn’t have the best relationship.

