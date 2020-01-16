A New Destiny 2 Puzzle Has Players Working Overtime to Solve it

Destiny 2 players are no strangers to time consuming puzzles. The latest, however, has players working overtime to solve it. Revealed yesterday, the “Exploring the Corridors of Time” quest is exclusive to the game’s Season of Time expansion. The first phase of the puzzle took 19 hours to solve, as a new clue would be unlocked each hour, leading players further through the corridors of time. Developer Bungie, however, seems a bit concerned that some players are spending too much time trying to get it solved, knowing that it might be a while before things wrap up. Bungie’s community manager dmg04 has even stepped in to encourage players to take breaks.

“The solution is a marathon, not a sprint.” 💠 Eat food

💠 Take breaks

💠 Drink water

💠 Sleep Do not go so hard that your health is impacted. This will take time to put together, let alone execute. Much love. https://t.co/qykc6DctDq — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) January 15, 2020

Unfortunately, the community hasn’t been very receptive to the whole “rest” idea. Streamer GladdOnTwitch has been streaming for more than 24 hours working on the puzzle, leading dmg04 to ask his followers to spam the streamer with requests to take a break and go to bed. Fans, however, seem more concerned with seeing the puzzle solved!

Hey, can everyone go tell @GladdOnTwitch to go to sleep? Legit. Hop in chat, spam “Go to bed.” Dads orders.https://t.co/UdUJfUOPhY — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) January 15, 2020

After the first 19 hours of the puzzle came to an end, players were left with lore entries for The Pigeon and The Phoenix book, and 19 clues forming a map that revealed a new path. The whole thing sounds rather intricate, and streamer Gladd has been quite busy cataloging it all, rather than getting his recommended sleep.

On one hand, it’s really amazing to see a fanbase working on something together, but it’s hard not to wonder about how healthy it can be streaming for long amounts of time like this. Hopefully Destiny 2 players will wrap-up things up quickly enough to get some good shut-eye in. At the very least, we can all hope the conclusion proves worth the quest!

