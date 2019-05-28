Destiny 2 Season of Opulence Details Revealed, Begins Next Week

While plenty of fans are trying to figure out anything they possibly can about the next (unannounced) installment in the Destiny series, a plethora of players are still taking to the current entry. This is due to the fact that Bungie has continued to roll out content for the title, and there is even more on the way. Now that the Season of the Drifter is drawing to a close, Destiny 2 players can start getting excited for the Season of Opulence, which is set to bring a host of new rewards, challenges, loot, and more.

Taking to the Bungie website, the Destiny 2 devs outlined some of the goodies that players can expect during the Season of Opulence, which will be the final update to Forsaken. “Available to all players of Destiny 2, Season of Opulence will deliver new challenges, loot, and lore,” reads the Bungie website. “Seasonal ranks for ritual activities will be reset once more, with a fresh set of Pinnacle weapons available to earn. The Iron Banner will be updated with a seasonal Quest to unlock armor. This summer, the Solstice of Heroes event returns with new rewards.”

The post then goes on to describe what Destiny 2 players can expect when the Season of Opulence begins next week. “Calus would see you grow stronger through The Chalice of Opulence, which serves as a Guardians gateway to treasure in the Season of Opulence,” the post reads. “Players who best the Menagerie, a new six player matchmade activity, will use the Chalice to create an offering of runes in exchange for the specific weapons and armor that they seek. Over time, Guardians will be able to upgrade the Chalice to acquire more plentiful and powerful rewards.

“All players who have completed the Forsaken campaign will be welcome to try the Menagerie once, as well as access the Imperial Summons quest. This will grant players Power Surge gear at 690 power to help them jump directly in to the new season of content.”

It was also noted that those who own the Annual Pass will encounter new Menagerie bosses throughout June, which will end with the introduction of the Heroic difficulty. While matchmaking will be offered to those who prefer normal difficulty, those seeking a challenge with Heroic will need to put together their own team.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Season of Opulence set to kick off on June 4th. For more information on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

