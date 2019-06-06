Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Announced, Release Date and Trailer Revealed

Today, as it promised it would, Bungie revealed the “next chapter” of Destiny 2, called Shadowkeep, a new expansion coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17, which is a Tuesday. Shadowkeep will not require players to own any previous Destiny 2 expansions to purchase or play the new content it adds, which includes new missions, new locations, a new dungeon, a new raid, new weapons and gear, new quests, and basically everything you’d expect from a meaty Destiny expansion.

“New nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our Moon,” adds a product description. “Called forth by haunting visions, Eris Morn has returned. Join her to slay these nightmares before they reach out beyond the Moon to cast humanity back into an age of darkness.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you’d expect, Shadowkeep will be obtainable as a standalone purchase or as a bundle featuring the base game. Those who pre-order the game will get a bonus Two-Tailed Fox exotic rocket launcher an an “exclusive” Hive-styled ornament. Meanwhile, a “digital deluxe” edition includes the following extras:

Four Season Passes*, each offering a unique set of exclusive Seasonal activities, artifacts, and rewards

Exclusive Eris Morn themed items: Exotic Emote Exotic Ghost Shell Emblem



If you pre-order the aforementioned bundle, you’ll get immediate access to Destiny 2, Curse of Osirism, and Warmind.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the sci-fi looter shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Here’s what we had to say about the game back in 2017 when it released:

“Destiny 2 is a case study in how to make a shared world game,” reads a snippet from our review. “While our earlier impressions made us believers, our time spent with it since has only cemented our adoration. Destiny 2 is the best cooperative experience you can have on current-gen consoles.

“From its easy-to-follow story, to its well-acted characters and balanced skill classes, there’s no reason for players to get bored anytime soon. And with multiple expansions, Raids, and more on the way, we’re sure to be playing this until rumbles of a Destiny 3 start to surface.”