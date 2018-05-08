Destiny 2: Warmind Launch Trailer Celebrates the Arrival of Season 3

Season 3 of Destiny 2 begins today and with a brand new expansion to bring in the new content! To celebrate, Bungie has released a new live-action trailer to show off the excitement that players have to look forward to concerning one infamous Guardian: Ana Bray.

We know we’re going to Mars with the latest expansion and it is very similar to that of the first game in the MMO series. But Warmind isn’t trying to be a copy and paste experience from the first game, it takes us deeper than ever before into the Red Planet near a significantly icier part of this world. We also saw more in detail about the single-player adventure regarding the Warmind Rapsutin, which is an incredibly intelligent AI that has been centric to Destiny lore since the very beginning.

For a little backstory of Ana, the rumored love interest of Rasputin, and Clovis Bray:

Ana Bray was a Guardian and to learn more about her, those secrets are hidden deep within the lore surrounding Destiny. The name Bray brings forth memories of Clovis Bray, a human who witnessed the Golden Age and founded the Mars incorporation. If you’ve played the Rise of Iron narrative, then you’re already familiar with his company. But his true legacy, that of Clovis Bray, lies within the creation of SIVA: a nanotech that became a plague to those players that took part in Rise of Iron and within the Cosmodrome.

Where as Clovis had his downfalls and less than flattering historical light, the same cannot be said for Ana. She was a Guardian that became a legend in her own right when she defended the City during the Collapse. This Hunter fought valiantly, more so during the Battle of Twilight Gap. That place of battle became a focus point for the Fallen as they organised underneath the House of Kings leadership for a drastic push against the people. This very battle was the one to cement Ana’s title as hero, and later led to the a mounting victory for the Guardians.

We also know that Warmind will bring in a new wave-based activity called Escalation Protocol. This was designed specifically with the player feedback in mind that the end-game content wasn’t challenging enough and offered no real incentive. Because of that, Escalation Protocol will spawn hordes of enemies for players to face when on patrol across the red planet with a rotating final boss filtering in every week. There will also be boss-specific rewards to provide even more incentive to play.

Destiny 2 Warmind launches on May 8 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net app.