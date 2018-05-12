Turns Out This Destiny 2 Puzzle Leads to IRL Loot

Destiny 2 just dropped their second major expansion, and despite the multiplayer aspects coming under fire recently – the single-player mode knocked it out of the park. Warmind brought with the the story of famed Guardian Ana Bray as well as a few more puzzle pieces to a much larger lore picture. Turns out that one puzzle in particular led to a really sweet real-life loot find!

For those playing, there was a symbol found on the AI Rasputin’s bunker that gave players what they needed to go on an IRL adventure! The exciting sequence of events were all documented on r/raidsecrets on Reddit and led to a pretty sweet find on Sleeping Beauty Mountain in New York.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The thread itself was a wild ride with many players joining in to share their findings and gather all available clues. There were many steps involved, with various parts of this mystery that needed to be stacked in order to see the bigger picture. All of this lead into the final cipher message, which Reddit user ‘Randomiser’ revealed as:

“Thank you for taking the time to piece together this message, friend. the time of our final conflict is drawing closer and you and ana have an important role to play in the events to come. so watch over her, guardian. i would have no life without ana or the exoprogram. i regret that we have become strangers, but we each have a path that we must walk. and, ironically, there never seems to be enough time. tell her, rasputin’s first attempt was in the right location, but the wrong moment. look here: 43.549573, -73.544868 – e“

The video at the top of the article details the journey of ‘Brucenous_Waynecous’, who wasn’t far behind the first player to get the drop. They detail their own adventure while also showing off their findings around the 6:20 minute marker. It’s pretty impressive and it is these small details that seem to go overlooked amidst fan complaints about post-campaign content. Though that critique does have value, there are many that enjoy what Destiny 2 has to offer and there are so many moments like this that show how much Bungie is involved.

Interested in reading every step of the way of this adventure? Check out the full subreddit right here! It’s worth it!