Destiny 2 Winter Event Includes Ice Hockey And New Gear

Though Destiny 2 has been out for over a month on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the team over at Bungie are still preparing for the sequel’s official (and first time) launch on PC platforms. With new seasons on the horizon bringing in different events and brand new expansions, the amount of post-campaign content is only expected to grow. Included in that growth is the upcoming Winter Event that lets Guardians harness their inner Hockey super star.

With the coming of colder months, it’s time to put the soccer mini-event past us and move towards a more festive hobby. Trade in that soccer ball and scoop up that hockey stick because the snow and ice is bringing with it a new past-time thanks to the upcoming Dawning Event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

​

The wintery wonderland doesn’t just end with hockey – there will also be new gear coming to get in touch with your cooler side, as well. With season 2 beginning shortly and it appears to put a huge spotlight on winter festivities.

The Hockey event, much like the soccer event, is a simple little mini-game that is a fun way to pass the time. Whether if you’re waiting on a member of your fireteam to load up, or simply like the stress relief, shoot the puck around for giggles and grins in prep for much larger content on the way. There are also snowballs littering the world of Destiny 2, prompting hilarious snowball fights with friends, or as an unusual weapon against enemies.

​

The Dawning will also come with it bearing something a little more enticing than just simple snowballs – new gear is on the horizon as well, which can be seen in the image above. The Dawning-themed armor set will be joined by a plethora of other winter-inspired cosmetic items, as well as the tease of more ornaments on the way as well!

Interested in learning what else is in store for Destiny 2 and the upcoming seasons? Check out our coverage of Bungie’s TwitchCon panel here to learn more about the breakdown.