Destiny 2 Promo Footage Reveals PlayStation’s Savage Console War Techniques

Once more, Sony is not shy about taking something that might not be theirs and flipping it over into their camp. The latest instance comes courtesy of new promo footage for Year 2 of Destiny 2 where the PlayStation crew was called out for blurring out the Xbox One controller during the materials shown. It’s not the first time it’s happened, and it probably won’t be the last – especially given that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are the two platforms that always seem to be at war with each other – at least as far as their fans are concerned.

The discovery comes from Reddit and shows a comparison of the original image, and then the image Sony supplied, during the Destiny 2 Forsaken promotional run:

Videos by ComicBook.com

For a closer look:

As mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time Sony has been caught playing with the Xbox brand in the battle for promotion, a battle that PlayStation does win more often than not. Around this time last year, Sony was in some hot water when they were caught stealing an entire video from the Xbox team.

At E3 2017, Xbox One had marketing rights to EA’s Anthem, which was created with the Xbox One X in mind. They debuted our first real look at the online game, complete with Xbox controls on screen, that PlayStation soon released under their own banner with the Microsoft branding removed and their own PlayStation buttons plastered on top. Sony later apologized and removed the video – but the Internet – the Internet remembers.

Is this a brand damaging move with Destiny 2? No. It’s not direct footage and it’s not a ‘photoshop our own assets on top’ job like last time. Still, it is interesting to see this move once more around the same time showing that at the end of the day, they are still very much competitors – though not anywhere near the degree of ‘loyal’ fans. Yeesh, talking platforms is almost a “don’t discuss” topic like politics or religion. It can get nasty really quick!

As far as Destiny 2 is concerned, Forsaken is set to go live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 4th.