Destiny 2: Xur Location for April 21-25

The weekend has come around once again, which means that Destiny 2's most notable salesman, Xur, has now set up shop within Bungie's massive co-op shooter. In recent years, Xur has started to expand his inventory quite substantially, but most players will surely still be wondering what his weekly round of new Exotic gear looks like. To that end, we've got the details you're surely searching for.

Starting on April 21st and lasting until April 25th, Xur can be found this weekend on Nessus. This is one of the most frequent locales that Xur visits so if you're a longtime Destiny 2 player, you surely know how to track him down by now. For those that might be unaware, though, Xur's go-to spot on Nessus is in Watcher's Grave where he can be found standing on the edge of a massive tree.

When it comes to what Xur has on hand this weekend, here's the new, non-Legendary gear you can look to pick up from his shop:

Wardcliff Coil (29 Legendary Shards) : Likely the biggest item that Xur is selling this weekend is the Wardcliff Coil, which is a rocket launcher that fires in spurts. While most rocket launchers in Destiny 2 will only fire one shot at a time, the Wardcliff Coil bombards foes with multiple shots at once. For those looking to get some pure enjoyment out of their weapons, the Wardcliff Coil is definitely worth picking up.

: Likely the biggest item that Xur is selling this weekend is the Wardcliff Coil, which is a rocket launcher that fires in spurts. While most rocket launchers in Destiny 2 will only fire one shot at a time, the Wardcliff Coil bombards foes with multiple shots at once. For those looking to get some pure enjoyment out of their weapons, the Wardcliff Coil is definitely worth picking up. Ophidian Aspect (23 Legendary Shards) : These Warlock gauntlets that Xur is selling aren't too flashy, but they'll help users reload more quickly. Beyond this, Ophidian Aspect also lets melee strikes hit from a larger range.

: These Warlock gauntlets that Xur is selling aren't too flashy, but they'll help users reload more quickly. Beyond this, Ophidian Aspect also lets melee strikes hit from a larger range. The Bombardiers (23 Legendary Shards) : The Hunter-related item that Xur has in his store this week is The Bombardiers, which lets users leave bombs in their wake after dodging. The Bombardiers is pretty straightforward in its use, but it's a nice leg item to use for those trying to maximize damage output.

: The Hunter-related item that Xur has in his store this week is The Bombardiers, which lets users leave bombs in their wake after dodging. The Bombardiers is pretty straightforward in its use, but it's a nice leg item to use for those trying to maximize damage output. An Insurmountable Skullfort (23 Legendary Shards): Titans can grab an Exotic helmet this week from Xur that should help them stay alive a bit longer. The special ability of An Insurmountable Skullfort lets players recover a bit of health after dispatching enemies with melee attacks, which can definitely come in handy.

How do you feel about Xur's inventory in Destiny 2 this week? Is there anything that you're going to look to snag for yourself? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.