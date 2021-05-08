Destiny 2: Xur Location for the Weekend of May 7

✖

The weekend is here once again and if you haven't been lured away to play some of the past month's biggest releases such as Resident Evil Village, Returnal, or MLB The Show 21, perhaps instead you're spending some of your free time playing Destiny 2. If this is something you have on tap for the coming days, then it might be helpful to know where Xur will be residing for this span of time.

From now until next week on May 11, Xur has once again navigated to the Tower. This marks the fourth week in a row that Xur has been in the Tower. Although he's supposed to be a traveling salesman, it looks like Xur just doesn't feel like moving very lately. When it comes to his specific location within the Tower, Xur is again in the Hangar and can be found standing by a large staircase for this week.

Of course, Xur's location is far less important compared to what he's actually trying to sell. Here's what you can expect to see in his inventory this week:

Skyburner's Oath (29 Legendary Shards): This is a pretty unique scout rifle that comes with a litany of different abilities. The weapon is more powerful when you aim down sight while firing. Conversely, if you fire it from your hip you'll be able to shoot grenades. It's a fun gun to use, so grab it if you have the spare Legendary Shards.

Vesper of Radius (23 Legendary Shards): This is a Warlock chest piece that causes an explosion to come forth from you whenever you use a rift. It also increases the cooldown of your rifts when more enemies are around you.

Mask of the Quiet One (23 Legendary Shards): The helm made for Titans gives you additional recharge energy for your grenades and abilities whenever you take damage. You can also gain back health whenever you kill enemies with void abilities. If you're looking to truly play like a tank, this is a solid addition to your exotic collection.

Gwisin Vest (23 Legendary Shards): Lastly, this Hunter chest piece allows you to recharge your Ultimate ability faster whenever you kill someone and then disappear into stealth. Pick this up if you're trying to stick to the shadows.

And that's everything for this week! Keep in mind, Xur will coming back around these parts this time next week if you're not satisfied with his current rotation of equipment.