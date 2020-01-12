Bungie on Destiny Movie or TV Show: “Anything Is Possible”

When it comes to adaptations of video games, movies historically have a pretty poor track record of both performing at the box office and capturing the essence of the video games they are adapting. Typically, they end up pleasing absolutely no one, running a kind of middle road between trying to appeal to both at the same time while successfully attracting neither mainstream nor niche audiences. And yet, folks keep trying, and while there’s currently no news regarding a potential film adaptation of Bungie‘s popular MMO-ish first-person shooter franchise, Destiny, it would seem that the developers aren’t counting it out as a possibility in the future either.

Given the recent popularity of Netflix’s The Witcher (which is admittedly an adaptation of the books, not the games) as well as the rise of productions like Showtime’s upcoming Halo series, among others, it makes sense that Bungie would at least consider the option down the line — if it isn’t already. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bungie creative lead Robbie Stevens even said the current method of building out the franchise was “like building a seasonal TV show.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what of a possible movie or TV show? Well, Stevens was cagey, but gave THR an intriguing answer regardless.

“Anything is possible,” he said. “One of the advantages of Bungie fully owning the Destiny IP is that we have the freedom to make those choices whenever we think the time is right. That’s all I can say about it.”

The Destiny franchise has seen some major upheaval in the past year, so that “anything is possible” comment doesn’t feel so much glib as accurate. Not only did Bungie break ties with Activision, moving itself and the Destiny franchise out from under that corporate umbrella in order to become independent once again, but a free-to-play version of Destiny 2 also launched.

What do you think about the possibility of a movie based on the Destiny video game franchise? Is that something you would be interested in seeing? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Destiny 2, the latest iteration of the franchise, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game title right here.