Destroy All Humans Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, DNA Collector's and Crypto-137 Editions, and More

Earlier today, a new trailer for the remake of THQ Nordic's Destroy all Humans! revealed that the game will be released on July 28th. That's only a few months away, so now is the time to get your pre-orders in - especially if you're going after the DNA Collector's Edition and Crypto-137 Edition as a sell out on those is inevitable.

The upcoming PS4, XBO, and PC game Destroy All Humans from THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games is billed as being an exact remake of the 2005 original, albeit with updated graphics and other minor modernizations. Below you'll find additional details about the game along with information on all of your pre-order options.

Destroy All Humans! DNA Collector's Edition - $149.99 / Amazon - Pre-Order for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC: Includes a 9-inch tall Crypto'N'Cow figurine, lithographs, stressball, keychain, a premium box, all in-game Crypto skins, and the game itself.

Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition - $399.99 / Amazon - Pre-Order for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC: Includes a 23-inch tall Crypto-137 figurine, a Crypto backpack, lithographs, stressball, keychain, a premium box, all in-game Crypto skins, and the game itself.

If the options above are too rich for your blood, you can always grab the standard edition of Destroy All Humans on Amazon for $39.99. If you're unfamiliar, an official description of the game is available below.

"The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137," reads the game description. "Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!"

Experience the evil side of a 50s alien invasion story

Enjoy Crypto's unique weaponry like the Anal Probe Gun

Pose as pathetic humans to infiltrate their fragile democracy

Use psychokinesis to send enemies flying or bombard them with random objects

Includes the restored, much-rumored, never before seen: Lost Mission of Area 42!

