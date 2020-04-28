Destroy All Humans Remake Release Date Announced in New Trailer

The remake of THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans! now has a release date thanks to a reveal from a new trailer. The cult classic’s remake where players harvest humans as an invading alien species will now be released on July 28th, a release date set exactly three months from its announcement. From being on the ground to in the air, the new trailer shared alongside the release date showed the highlights of what to expect from the remade game including the aliens’ diverse arsenals of weapons used to terrorize Earth and collect the DNA of those who live there.

Playing as Crypto-137 in the remake, it’s up to players to successfully and creatively harvest the DNA of humans to make sure your alien species survives. This means using weapons that shoot balls of flame and arcs of lightning towards humans while using things like jetpacks and your alien spaceship to move about.

That trailer can be seen here after it was shared by THQ Nordic Tuesday morning to set a date for the game’s release.

Prepare your defenses, the Invasion will begin on July 28th, 2020! Destroy All Humans will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-order here: https://t.co/VbE5BGsDgb#DestroyAllHumans #WorldDominationTour pic.twitter.com/e9hUOGChEH — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) April 28, 2020

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137,” a preview of the game said. “Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

For those who played through the first game when it was originally released years ago, you’ll be happy to hear that the game will be longer than the original. THQ Nordic has also shared some gameplay from Destroy All Humans! in the past, so if the snippets shown in the release date trailer aren’t enough to hold you over until July 28th, there’s more out there to see.

The base game itself will only cost $39.99 when it’s released in July, but for those who’ve really been looking forward to the game and want to get a bit more than that, two different special editions are also available. Pre-orders for the game which went up nearly a year ago include the DNA Collector’s Edition which is set at $149.99 while the Crypto-137 Edition is priced at $399.99 with various physical goods and in-game cosmetics included.

Destroy All Humans! launches on July 28th.

