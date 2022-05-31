New Destroy All Humans Game Gets Surprise Release

✖

A brand-new Destroy All Humans game was released today to coincide with some news about the remake of Destroy All Humans 2. Destroy All Humans is a beloved, cult-classic sci-fi series that satirizes different time periods on Earth from the perspective of an alien named Crypto. You can even blow up buildings with a flying saucer, probe people, mind control ordinary citizens, and fling cows around. It's an incredibly chaotic experience and one that has had a recent resurgence after going dormant following the closure of THQ in the early 2010s. A recent remake of the first game put the series back on the map, resulting in new doors being opened for the franchise.

Starting today, fans can purchase Destroy All Humans – Clone Carnage for $12.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The new game is a multiplayer spin-off of the first game, allowing players to destroy cities and cause mayhem with up to four players total. Destroy All Humans – Clone Carnage even features two-player split-screen for those who enjoy some couch co-op fun. There are four different modes: Rampage, Armageddon, Race, and Abduction, offering some variety in gameplay. Players who pre-order Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed will also gain access to the game for free. Destroy All Humans – Clone Carnage leaked recently, suggesting fans would be getting a new Destroy All Humans game pretty soon. Thankfully, it's a pretty cheap and simple co-op game if fans are looking for a new multiplayer game to try this summer. It should also serve as a nice appetizer for the upcoming remake of Destroy All Humans 2.

It was also confirmed today that Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed will launch in August, but it will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, so fans will have to upgrade their hardware if they want to experience the new take on the classic game. The original game featured local co-op, so it seems likely the remake will also have some form of co-op, but THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games have yet to reveal any details regarding this.

