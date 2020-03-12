New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Shows Gyarados, Mewtwo, and More

A new television spot for Detective Pikachu shows off first looks at several new Pokemon and a terrifying look at Mewtwo that hints at the Legendary Pokemon’s artificial origins. The 30 second clip (seen above) shows Tim and Pikachu as they face down Gyarados and Pidgeot and attempt to flirt with Lucy, a junior journalist who is investigating the disappearance of Tim’s father. We also get a look at Mewtwo inside a liquid-filled tank that looks suspiciously close to the cloning tank used to create the Pokemon in the Pokemon anime series. The trailer also gives fans their first look at Pidgeot and Sneasel, including a scene where Pikachu is tossed high into the air by Pidgeot. You can view the full trailer above:

The new Detective Pikachu movie is the first ever live action Pokemon movie and stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the title character and Justice Smith as Tim, Pikachu’s reluctant human partner. Over 60 different Pokemon will appear in the movie in a “realistic” style that brings Pokemon into reality for the first time. While many of the Pokemon retain their innocent looks, other Pokemon like Mewtwo and Gyarados look super frightening in the real world. We could also get some answers as to how some Pokemon battle outside of their natural environment, as Gyarados seems to be part of an battle scene that takes place inside a cage-like arena.

Detective Pikachu will be released in theaters on May 10th.

