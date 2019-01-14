Detective Pikachu’s Villain Reportedly Revealed

The main villain for the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie has reportedly been revealed, and it’s a doozy. Be warned, as POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOLLOW:

Detective Pikachu, the upcoming live-action Pokemon movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith will hit theaters in less than four months. We’ve only seen one trailer so far, which revealed plenty of amazing looks at what Pokemon look like in the real world, but no real hint about who the main villain of the film is.



However, the entertainment site We Got This Covered reportedly has a scoop on the villain the film, and it’s someone that everyone Pokemon fan will know. According to the site, Mewtwo will be the main villain of the upcoming live-action movie. Per their source, Detective Pikachu will actually show Mewtwo’s origin story to kick off the villain and will play a major role throughout the film. A “human villain” will attempt to somehow control Mewtwo and will be positioned as the true antagonist behind whatever actions Mewtwo takes.

Mewtwo was the central antagonist of the original (animated) Pokemon movie and is set to star in a new animated movie later this year. His role in the anime series was originally that of a protagonist, although the Pokemon’s hatred of humanity was due to Team Rocket attempting to control it. Whether that means that Team Rocket will appear in the movie, or if this mystery human villain will be linked to some other organization remains to be seen.

Mewtwo’s alleged role in Detective Pikachu provides some extra context as to why the Pokemon Company is releasing Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION in the summer. Why not capitalize on Mewtwo’s potential popularity as breakout character from the film. Luckily, a Detective Pikachu art designer has even shared what Mewtwo might look like in the film.

We’ll have to see if the rumor is correct when Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.

