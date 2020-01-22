New Detective Pikachu Posters Revealed

It seems like forever ago, but Pokemon: Detective Pikachu released less than a year ago, and it’s easily one of the most entertaining films of 2019. And as we draw closer to its first birthday, Mondo has announced a new collaboration with artist Matt Taylor to develop a new pair of posters for the live-action movie. Centered on Pikachu, the posters are some of Taylor’s best work yet, featuring the Electric-type Pokemon front and center with Ryme City as a backdrop.

Better yet, the posters will be available for purchase very soon. More specifically, 24″ x 36″ screenprinted posters will be made in limited quantity. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a precise release date, but they are expected to ship in April 2020, and will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Middle East, and Africa for just $55. Below, you can check out the two poster designs:

So, if you’re interesting in copping one of these incredible posters, you’ll be happy to know they will be made available for purchase tomorrow (Thursday), January 23 at mondotees.com.

We’ve got two incredible POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU Posters by @kentaylorart On Sale Tomorrow at a random time. Details: https://t.co/TQ4fjGNNCa pic.twitter.com/9E8TQi38c9 — MONDO (@MondoNews) January 22, 2020

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is available on a variety of streaming services and for purchase both digitally and physically. For more news, media, information, rumors, and leaks on the movie and its upcoming sequel, click here.

“With such high expectations weighing upon the film, Detective Pikachu proves Pokemon was made for live action,” reads a snippet from our official review of the film. “The film is full of heart and fulfills the wishes of fans both young and old. Even novices will leave theaters intrigued by the film’s colorful world and wish Detective Pikachu found a way to include a bit more action. As the movie comes to an end, Detective Pikachu feels like the first successful step to an all-out Pokemon journey all while delivering an uplifting adaptation worthy of beating the Elite Four.”