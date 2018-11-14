‘Detective Pikachu’: First Look at Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle

Today’s Detective Pikachu trailer gave fans their first glimpse of all three original Starter Pokemon in a live-action movie.

Earlier today, WB and Legendary Pictures released the first trailer for Detective Pikachu, a live-action movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a talking Pikachu who solves mysteries and Justice Smith as his human partner Tim. The new trailer showed off dozens of Pokemon interacting with humans in the “real world,” including all three Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue.

Charmander is the first of the three Pokemon to appear in the new trailer, walking past Tim in the opening moments during a crowd sequence. We then see Pikachu and Tim walk with a small herd of Bulbasaur a little while later, closely followed by Squirtle appearing next to Detective Pikachu and Tim in the audience of what looks like a crowd fight. We also see a photo of Squirtle on a missing poster, which ties into the main plot of the movie.

Here’s a look at all three starters:

Starter Pokemon have a special place in most Pokemon fans’ hearts, as they’re the first Pokemon a player gets in the main series Pokemon games. Usually, Starter Pokemon can’t be caught in the wild, so players would have to trade if they wanted all three Pokemon on their team.

For the oldest fans of the franchise, players got to choose between Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in Pokemon Red and Blue, and players could obtain all three in Pokemon Yellow. The three Pokemon remain some of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, in part because of their prominent roles in the early seasons of the Pokemon anime series and because the Pokemon franchise keeps returning to the Kanto region in different Pokemon games.

Detective Pikachu also stars Kathryn Newton as junior reporter Lucy who is also investigating the mystery, and Ken Watanabe as Lt. Yoshida. Karan Soni, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro will also appear in the film.

Directed by Rob Letterman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu‘s script was co-written by Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10th, 2019.