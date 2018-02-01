Suki Waterhouse Joins ‘Detective Pikachu’ Cast

Detective Pikachu‘s cast just got a bit bigger.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Suki Waterhouse has joined the cast of the live-action Pokemon film in an undisclosed role. Waterhouse is best known for playing Cecily of York in the Starz series The White Princess. She also starred in Assassination Nation, a highly touted upcoming independent film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Waterhouse joins an eclectic and interesting cast. Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool fame will voice the title character, a gruff, coffee-swilling Pokemon who can talk to his partner and has a knack for finding things. Justice Smith (Jurassic Park: Hidden Kingdom) will play Pikachu’s partner, a young man whose father is kidnapped. Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) plays a junior reporter who assists the pair on the case.

Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Chris Geere are also set to appear in the film.



The movie is based off the Detective Pikachu game, which was released in 2016 in Japan. The game received rave reviews and attracted mainstream attention when Pokemon fans petitioned the Pokemon Company for an English version of the game with Danny DeVito voicing Pikachu. An expanded version of the game will be released in the United States in March along with an extra-sized amiibo of Detective Pikachu himself.

Legendary Pictures obtained the live action movie rights to the Pokemon franchise in 2016 shortly after the franchise regained mainstream popularity due to Pokemon Go. Legendary surprised fans when they announced they were adapting the Detective Pikachu game instead of doing a live-action version of the Pokemon anime series.

Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) will direct the movie with a script written by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls). The Pokemon Company’s Tsunekazu Ishihara and Joe Caracciolo Jr. (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) serve as executive producers, while Mary Parent and Cale Boyter from Legendary serve as producers. Visual effects for the film (which likely include CGI versions of Pokemon) will be provided by Moving Picture Company (Wonder Woman) and Framestore (Paddington 2).

Detective Pikachu arrives in theaters on May 10, 2019.