‘Detective Pikachu’ Mashup With HBO’s ‘True Detective’ Is Incredible

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Pictures and The Pokemon Company released the debut trailer for Detective Pikachu and damn near broke the Internet in the process. And of course as it quickly shot into viral territory, many hoped on the bandwagon.

As a result, a ton of different dubs and mashups of the trailer began to populate social media, but not many are better than the mashup with HBO’s True Detective created by The Ringer.

As you can see, Matthew McConaughey’s iconic grisly voice doesn’t quite sync up with a furry and adorable Pika as much as Ryan Reynold’s more malleable voice, but all things considered it’s a pretty incredible coming together, one that has us yearning for the alternate universe where such a mashup exists in official form. It’s probably a very, very strange universe, but one we wouldn’t mind living in.

As mentioned above, there’s been a ton of dubs of the trailer giving Pikachu all different types of voices, such as the voice of Park and Recreation’s Ron Swanson to conspiracy theorist and media host Alex Jones. The latter is particularly amazing, if not a little unsettling.

If Detective Pikachu was voiced by Alex Jones pic.twitter.com/SIDqAhecOk — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) November 13, 2018

For those that don’t know: Detective Pikachu is poised to release next year on May 10. An American-Japanese joint venture produced by Legendary Pictures and The Pokemon Company, it’s the first live-action filmed based on the iconic Pokemon franchise. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, and features Rob Letterman at director, and a script created by both Letterman and Nicole Perlman. The movie will also notably be the first Pokemon film to receive a wide theatrical release in the United States.

