Detroit: Become Human Gets Reimagined With Leslie Nielsen in Hilarious Video

A new fan video imagines what Detroit: Become Human would have looked like if The Naked Gun actor Leslie Nielsen was in it. Leslie Nielsen is one of the most beloved comedic actors out there, largely being known for his slapstick humor in films like Airplane!. His films always featured the most outrageous scenarios and gags that never failed to send audiences into a fit of laughter. The actor tragically passed away in 2010, but his career is still one that many frequently revisit and appreciate thanks to its timeless humor. With that said, one fan managed to put some of his performances in a new light thanks to a new video.

YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav edited Leslie Nielsen into Detroit: Become Human, probably one of the most self-serious games Nielsen could ever be injected into. The video shows Nielsen's The Naked Gun and Police Squad character, Frank Drebin, trying to negotiate with a man who is holding a child at gun point on the edge of a roof, prompting Nielsen to take his own hostage as a strategy. Then there's a lovely Police Squad intro set in the world of Detroit Become Human and it's about as perfect as one could hope. It's almost shocking how well Leslie Nielsen's character slides right in to this grim, dark sci-fi world that was crafted by developer Quantic Dream, but that's part of why it's so funny.

Detroit: Become Human released in 2018 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive to mostly solid reviews, though some mocked the game for its thinly veiled social commentary. In 2019, the game was re-released for PC with several other Quantic Dream games that had previously only been available on PlayStation platforms. Now, Quantic Dream is moving forward with its next game. At The Game Awards 2021, Quantic Dream announced Star Wars Eclipse, a massive new game set in the Star Wars universe during the High Republic era.

