Detroit: Become Human PS4 Pro Enhancements Detailed, Includes 4K Support

PlayStation 4 exclusive, Detroit: Become Human, is finally releasing this May. The narrative heavy, action-adventure game is poised to be developer Quantic Dream‘s first release on PS4, following two game’s last generation in the form of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls.

In the build up to launch, the French developer and Sony Interactive Entertainment have revealed multiple trailers and batches of screenshots, all which show one of the most visually striking looking games this generation. However, the pair haven’t provided any actual technical information. That is, until now.

Lead Engine Programmer Ronan Marchalot recently attended Game Developers Conference where he presented a lecture that dove into the technical challenges that developing Detroit: Become Human has presented. Whilst talking about this, Marchalot also provided insight into the game’s technical information, including its PlayStation 4 Pro details.

What we now know is that on a standard PS4, the game will be 1080p at 30 FPS, aka pretty normal stuff. It will also feature volumetric lighting (192x108x64), and support HDR TVs. Meanwhile, on the PS4 Pro, it will be the same frame-rate but be delivered at (4K) 2160p checkboarded. PS4 Pro also will support HDR TVs, and will feature improved volumetric lighting.

Everything I’ve seen of Detroit: Become Human says that not only will it look very impressive on the PS4 Pro, but on a standard PS4 as well. And when you factor in how great Quantic Dreams’ games have looked in the pas, this is no surprise.

Detroit: Become Human is poised to release on May 25th, exclusively for the PS4. It will cost $59.99 USD. You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview via Sony:

Detroit: Become Human is the latest title in development by Quantic Dream that expands on the studio’s legacy of gripping, narrative driven experiences Discover what it really means to be human in a powerful, emotional journey made of choice and consequences.

Set in Detroit City during the year 2036, the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story’s pivotal three playable characters, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life.

In this ambitiously bending and thrilling narrative, every choice and action will not only determine the character’s fate, but that of the entire city and possibly beyond.