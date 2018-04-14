Detroit: Become Human Behind the Scenes Look at the Game and Its Features

Detroit: Become Human is almost here and PlayStation 4 fans are itching to learn more about the game that heavily relies on consequence and what it means to be human. As part of IGN’s First Look series, we get an inside look at what went on behind the scenes of the game during its creation as well as a few key features that players will uncover.

The latest video footage we’ve gotten about the upcoming title goes deep into the characters players will meet in addition to a few of the more notable features in the game. One of the mechanics that was most notable was revealed during last year’s showcase of the game itself during its E3 live demo: the Rewind feature. With a title that has such drastic consequences for the smallest misstep, the rewind feature is a huge deal.

Additionally, we also see more about what it took to create such different characters behind the scenes with the game’s Director of Photography and the audio team as well.

The video above sees IGN’s Marty and Andrew discussing various parts of the game while playing through it in real time. Both talk about the differences between the characters and their sordid reasons for creation in this technologically-focused future. Andrew even mentioned that the narration was so stunning, the animation so phenomenal, that it was “really like a short film.”

That being said, it’s not just cutscenes. There are incredible action sequences that lie in wait, drop of the hat decisions that need to be made, and consequences that need to be faced when deciding which path to take: to become human, or stay a faithful machine.

Touched on a little bit is also the rewind feature that allows players to go back and make a change to a decision made within certain limitations. We actually got to see this feature in action last year during E3, which can be seen in the demo video below:

In the video above a part of the similar IGN series, both the Director of Photography and audio team sat down to really dissect the three main characters and how they not only vary in looks, but behaviorisms, and evolved philosophy.

In addition to the developmental behind the scenes action, we also hear even more from the actors themselves, who have been very active in the media circuit lately.

We previously shared an interview with all three actors that was held over at the PlayStation Blog, but the latest look goes more into detail about the characters’ evolution throughout the game and comparatively relates how these droids are in the beginning, versus how they change towards the end-game.

Earlier this year, Quantic’s David Cage gave us a little taste of what exactly went into the creation of his latest game:

“Each story is almost as unique as your DNA: it is the result of the choices you made, the minor ones and the important ones, because in Detroit, all choices matter. You will need to observe, think, decide, feel, follow your intuition or your heart, to tell the unique stories of each character, and their stories will become your personal story.”

But it’s not just a thrilling story that this game will give to fans, Quantic promises in their latest letter that they are pushing “the limits of the PS4 as far as we could” with hyper-realistic graphics, accompanying sounds, high-class performance capture, and a stunning production where each choice matters, each consequence could be fatal.

This is one of my most anticipated games of this year, it has so much incredible potential and we can’t wait to see even more! Detroit: Becomes Human releases for the PlayStation 4 on May 25th.