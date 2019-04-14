‘Devil May Cry 5’ Director Teases New Project

It looks like Hideaki Itsuno, the director of the Devil May Cry series, is already working on something new, despite the fact that Devil May Cry 5 just hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC last month. Taking to Twitter, Itsuno recently posted a photo showing a developer picnic that featured the Devil May Cry 5 team and “the new project team.” Of course, Itsuno doesn’t divulge what this new project team is for, but this seems to more or less confirm that the creative is working on something new. The question is: what’s he cooking up?

It was a joint cherry-blossom viewing of the DMC 5 team and the new project team.

DMC5チームと新チームの合同お花見でした！#DMC5 pic.twitter.com/9BJvBTLHyN — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) April 9, 2019

Whatever Itsuno is working on, it appears to not be a Devil May Cry game, which makes sense given one just released. If he was working on a new entry in the hack-and-slash series, he probably wouldn’t have distinguished between the Devil May Cry 5 team and this new team. That said, unfortunately, all we can do is speculate. And doubly unfortunately is the fact that we probably won’t be hearing about this new project for a few years.

Anyway, while we wait to hear more about Itsuno’s new project, make sure to check out Devil May Cry 5, which is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is an early front-runner for Game of the Year. Below, you can read more about why the game is so good, courtesy of our official review.

“Devil May Cry 5 brings back the familiar devil that we know in a way we’ve never seen him before: older and vulnerable,” reads the review’s opening. “Because of this new outlook, the latest game in the franchise offers players a chance to take on a demon-invested world once more through different eyes.

“What makes Devil May Cry 5 such a delight for longtime fans is that it genuinely feels like a Devil May Cry game. The previous DMC was hit or miss with fans, but the classic combat style mixed in with new moves and a killer soundtrack reminded me why I fell in love with Dante and this incredible world to begin with. For those that have followed this series from the start, Devil May Cry 5 will not disappoint.”

