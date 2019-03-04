‘Devil May Cry 5’ Director “Would Love To Play Devil May Cry On Nintendo Switch”

Devil May Cry 5 director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Matt Walker have revealed that they would love to see the series come to the Nintendo Switch.

The pair expressed the sentiment in a recent interview with Express, and when asked if there’s any plans to bring the highly-anticipated hack-and-slash title to the Nintendo platform.

“We haven’t announced anything for Switch,” said Walker and Itsuno. “We personally would love to play a Devil May Cry game on [the] Switch. I’m one of those guys that always…I want to play everything on Switch. I’m always asking for ports.”

Interestingly, the pair note that while Capcom hasn’t announced anything for the platform yet, that could change.

“Either way, we haven’t announced anything for Switch, so let’s wait to see what happens,” said Walker and Itsuno.

As you would expect, many Devil May Cry fans hoping to play the title on Switch were particularly intrigued with the “let’s wait to see what happens” part of the reply, which seems to be a slight hint that a Switch port may be coming in the future.

As of right now, Devil May Cry 5 is only in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and with release next week, that’s unlikely to change. But Capcom has ported many of its games to Switch after their launch, and so that option is very much on the table here. Not only should Devil May Cry 5 be able to run on the system, but the desire from the team also seems to be there.

Devil May Cry 5 is poised to release next week on March 8, courtesy of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the newest entry in the beloved series, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking here.

