Devil May Cry 5 Will Have No More DLC

Devil May Cry 5 players have been loving the game since it arrived earlier this year. Now that the Bloody Palace has arrived, they have been loving it even more, especially since they are able to hack and slash their way to the top to claim victory. That said, many fans are likely hoping to see more of the game in the future, and while there is plenty that is already available, there unfortunately won’t be more on the way. According to producer Matt Walker, development on Devil May Cry 5 is officially finished, which means no more DLC for eager fans.

Walker was recently asked if there was any truth to the rumors regarding a Ladies Night DLC that was possibly inbound. Sadly, Walker’s response was certainly not what fans were hoping to hear. “Unfortunately dev on DMC5 is finished,” he said. “I’d personally like to see the ladies playable too. We can only hope that at some point we can convince the people up top that it’s worth doing.”

When asked if there was anything fans can do to convince Capcom that they should keep at it with Devil May Cry 5, Walker said, “That’s a great question, and honestly, I’m not really sure… I also personally feel like it would be wrong to try and put the onus on the fans.”

It’s certainly disappointing when things end up like this when it comes to video game development. Here’s to hoping Capcom has a change of heart at some point in the near future. As for what the game has to offer, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, the latest entry is one of the best games yet from the series. It has the music, the cinematic drama, the addictive combat, the personal flair, and characters that you will just genuinely love. It’s safe to say that Devil May Cry 5 definitely delivers on its promise to be loyal to fans while still providing an entirely new experience at the same time.”

Devil May Cry 5 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you sad to know that development is finished on Devil May Cry 5? Were you hoping to see more DLC for the latest entry in the series? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

