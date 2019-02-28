New ‘Devil May Cry 5’ Trailer Revealed

Today, Capcom unveiled Devil May Cry 5‘s “final trailer,” which is presumably another way of saying launch trailer, and thus will be the last trailer of the game shown off before launch next week.

The following description accompanies the trailer: “WARNING! Spoilers ahead, though they may be very motivating… The world as we know it is falling apart and it’s up to Nero, Dante and V to team up and face the ultimate challenge in Devil May Cry 5.”

As you would expect, Devil May Cry fans have been going crazy with hype since the new trailer dropped, mostly because of its implications, but also because we are now only eight days away from the brand new entry in the beloved action-RPG series arriving. It’s been eight years since Devil May Cry 4 and six years from the last Devil May Cry game all together, so it’s been a long wait, and fans are over the moon it’s almost over.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is poised to release on March 8, priced at $59.99. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more coverage on the hack-and-slash game, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s a brief story synopsis from Capcom:

“The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”

