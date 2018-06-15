Devil May Cry 5 Release Window Revealed

Devil May Cry 5 was one of the worst kept secrets ever, and so when it was finally revealed at Microsoft’s E3 press conference it perhaps didn’t have quite the splash it would have if it didn’t leak a 1000 times prior to.

What did surprise people was just how good the game looked, especially from a graphical perspective. The series has never been synonymous with state-of-the-art graphics, but Devil May Cry 5 was surely one of the best-looking games at the show.

That said, it made many fans wonder if it’s still a few years off. Lucky for them, it isn’t, in fact its 2019 bound.

Originally pitched as a Spring 2019 title, the game’s release window has since shortened to sometime before the end of March.

News of the narrowed release window comes way of its Investor Relations page, where Capcom reveals that both it and the Resident Evil 2 Remake will be out by the end of March 2019, also known as, the end of Capcom’s fiscal year.

Given that Capcom has officially said “Spring 2019,” this doesn’t leave much wiggle room for a more exact release. To hit both criteria, the game will need to release sometime between March 20th and March 31st, a window that often is sprinkled with a couple of bigger releases given its proximity to end of the fiscal year for most companies.

A direct sequel to Devil May Cry 4, Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read more about it below, courtesy of an official overview from Capcom:

A brand new entry in the legendary over-the-top action series comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in Spring 2019, complete with its signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly and original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have reunited to create the most over the top, technically advanced, utterly insane action experience of this generation.

Years have passed since the legions of hell have set foot in this world, but now a new demonic invasion has begun, and humanity’s last hope will rest in the hands of three lone demon hunters, each offering a radically different play style. United by fate and a thirst for vengeance, these demon hunters will have to face their demons in the hope to survive.

Key Features