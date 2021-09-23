The Diablo 2: Resurrected Custom Xbox Series X Is a Thing of Beauty

While there have been plenty of fan-made custom Xbox designs in the past, there are relatively few official Xbox consoles with custom designs in the recent past. In fact, the recently revealed Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is the first-ever official Limited Edition Xbox Series X. Then there’s the branded giveaway for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But of the lot, the recent giveaway of a custom Diablo II: Resurrected-themed Xbox Series X feels like a step above just about everything save for the Halo Infinite one.

The custom Diablo II: Resurrected-themed Xbox Series X, which you can check out for yourself below, looks to be absolutely festooned with gothic Diablo-themed odds and ends. While the promotional giveaway for the console is, sadly, over, it seems fair to say that the terrible beauty of the thing can still be appreciated. The single image makes it a bit hard to tell, but it looks as if it has a custom paint job with a frankly terrifying figure jutting out of the front. According to the official rules of the promotion, Blizzard Entertainment considers the custom Xbox Series X to have an approximate retail value of $889.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Show your devotion…



Share your most prized Diablo possession in the comments below to enter for a chance to win this custom @Xbox Series X.



Enter by 11:59 pm PT.



📜 Rules: https://t.co/f9j2ghnB3L pic.twitter.com/EcTaejF7RN — Diablo (@Diablo) September 22, 2021

It remains worth noting here the California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment and discrimination against women as the overall company continues to deal with the very public fallout from it. It was even recently revealed that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is now investigating Activision Blizzard and the company’s methods involving how it handled allegations of harassment, workplace discrimination, and other accusations.

Diablo II: Resurrected is currently, as of today, available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This marks the first time that the video game has been available on consoles in any form. Sadly, the custom Diablo II: Resurrected-themed Xbox Series X giveaway is already over. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly released video game right here.

What do you think of the custom Diablo II: Resurrected Xbox Series X? Have you already picked up the newly released video game for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!