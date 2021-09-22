Diablo 2: Resurrected Releases Live-Action Trailer Featuring Winston Duke

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new live-action trailer for Diablo II: Resurrected, the remastered version of the classic video game set to release tomorrow, featuring none other than Winston Duke. Marvel fans are likely to be extremely familiar with Duke’s role as M’Baku in Black Panther. The release of the new live-action trailer featuring Duke follows a previous live-action trailer featuring fellow Marvel star Simu Liu.

Both trailers are part of a campaign titled “The Second Coming” directed by Daniel Sackheim (True Detective, Lovecraft Country) and produced by creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles that leans into the franchise’s gothic roots. “You don’t get an opportunity like this everyday,” said Tim Wolfe, Group Creative Director of 72andSunny Los Angeles, as part of a press release. “Diablo II was the game that launched the entire dark, gothic genre. It allowed us to go places you never really get to go to — emotional, raw, dark places where we admit to our desire to bathe ourselves in the blood of our enemies. It was good fun.”

You can check out the new Diablo II: Resurrected live-action trailer featuring Winston Duke below:

“Diablo II: Resurrected is a faithful modernization of a genre-defining PC classic we’re bringing to new players across multiple platforms,” said Todd Harvey, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Blizzard Entertainment, in the same press release. “Gaming has come far in 21 years, but what made Diablo a great game then is still appealing today-and those core elements are what we wanted to capture with the campaign.”

It is worth noting here the California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment and discrimination against women as the overall company continues to deal with the very public fallout from it. It was even recently revealed that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is now investigating Activision Blizzard and the company’s methods involving how it handled allegations of harassment, workplace discrimination, and other accusations.

Diablo II: Resurrected is set to launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC tomorrow, September 23rd. This marks the first time that the video game has been available on consoles in any form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

