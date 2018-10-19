‘Diablo 3’ Nintendo Switch Controller In the Works At PowerA

We’re just over two weeks away from the debut of Diablo III: Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch, which promises to be chock full of demon-blasting fun with a variety of characters and quests available. But what better way to play through this game than with a controller that matches the mood?

PowerA has announced that will be offering a special Nintendo Switch Diablo III licensed controller at the same time at the game’s release, which can currently be pre-ordered either at GameStop or on the company’s official home page. It goes for $49.99, which is slightly higher than the usual PowerA accessory price. However, this comes with a few differences from the usual controller.

The controller is officially licensed for use on the Switch, and features Blizzard‘s seal of approval with licensing. It features Bluetooth connectivity, so you don’t have to worry about connecting it to your Switch via a cable. It supports 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of use and also features motion control support if that’s your thing.

There are also a number of customization options available, both with the standard buttons and the ones that are featured on the lower back half of the controller, which you can use at your convenience.

This should no doubt be a complementing accessory to the just-announced Nintendo Switch Diablo III console, which will make its way to GameStop alongside the game next month. Savvy gamers will probably pick up both the system and the controller in the same shot, with the hopes of gaining an advantage over that armada of demons.

Here’s the full features list for the controller:

Bluetooth Wireless freedom

Features motion controls and Advanced Gaming Buttons

Ergonomic design with standard button layout

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Officially Nintendo licensed product

2-year limited warranty

The controller is set to release on November 2nd, which is the same day that Diablo III arrives for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form. So if you’re a die-hard fan of the series, you may want to start saving your money now so you can snag everything all at once.

