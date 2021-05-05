New Diablo 4 Tease Has Players Excited

✖

Since Diablo 4 was announced and revealed for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC at BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard hasn't said much about the game, nor has it had a ton to show of the game. We know it's not releasing this year, and the current expectations are it will be out in 2022, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed. That said, when it does release, it's apparently going to push the RPG genre forward, or at least that's what Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre claims.

Speaking to investors and analysts during Activision Blizzard's recent earnings call, Alegre noted that the game is exceeding expectations and set to “advance the art of the action-RPG genre.” Of course, this latter bit has Diablo fans excited, but unfortunately it's not elaborated upon. In other words, it's unclear how exactly Diablo 4 will do this.

It's also worth noting that while these are indeed hype-inducing statements they also need to be taken with a grain of salt. They don't come the way of an independent third party and they aren't off-the-cuff either. They come from the COO of the company making the game and during a financial report with investors. However, at the same time, Activision Blizzard doesn't talk this way about all of its releases

Diablo 4 is in development for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's still be no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S, but it's safe to assume it's coming to these platforms as well. Meanwhile, a Nintendo Switch version remains a complete mystery.

"In Diablo IV, players will attempt to bring hope back to the world by vanquishing evil in all its vile incarnations -- from cannibalistic demon-worshipping cultists to the all-new drowned undead that emerge from the coastlines to drag their victims to a watery grave," reads an official blurb about the game. "For the first time in the series, Sanctuary will be a contiguous, seamless landmass comprising diverse regions ranging from the burning desert of Kejhistan, to the verdant werewolf-infested forests of Scosglen, to the harsh and rugged wilderness of the Dry Steppes."

H/T, Twin Infinite.