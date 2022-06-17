Diablo 4 Campaign Length Revealed

During the Xbox Bethesda showcase, Blizzard Entertainment finally pulled back the curtain on Diablo 4. The game isn't set to release until sometime in the first half of 2023, but several details are starting to emerge. In a new interview with GameSpot, director Joe Shely revealed that the game's main campaign will last about 35 hours in total. That's a pretty solid length, but players will naturally have quite a bit more to enjoy beyond just the campaign itself.

"You're able to travel anywhere in the world, make decisions about what you want to do, whether you want to pursue the campaign, which is a 35-hour experience that is just brimming with story and characters that are really human and you can really connect with on an emotional level," Shely told GameSpot. "We've worked really hard on the campaign in Diablo 4 and we're really proud of how it's developing."

In that same interview, Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson also revealed that players will have a lot of freedom to explore the story at their leisure. That should make the experience much different for different players.

"The story is non-linear so you can choose how to play out the story. You're in a shared open world, you can choose to go exploring instead of doing the story if you want to," said Fergusson. "You can go anywhere you want within Sanctuary and go do dungeons or go do other things and take on a world boss or go do local events, so you have choice there."

Given the mixed reception that Diablo Immortal received when it launched last month, hopefully Diablo 4 will be much more enjoyable! While the mobile game received strong reviews, the game's microtransactions have been frustrating for long-time Diablo fans. Thankfully, Diablo 4 is looking like a much more traditional experience, while pushing the franchise in lots of other ways. Fans will get to see for themselves when it releases next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

