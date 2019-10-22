Diablo 4 Leaked Once Again by New Ad

Is Diablo 4 — stylized as Diablo IV, perhaps — set to be revealed at BlizzCon 2019? That seems to be the prevailing theory, and a number of reports, leaks, and so on seem to indicate that this is in fact the case. Announcing a new mainline Diablo game could certainly be the shot in the arm Blizzard Entertainment needs after all the Hong Kong fallout. And a new ad in an upcoming magazine could once again point to the title’s imminent existence.

An ad for The Art of Diablo in an upcoming issue of the German gaming magazine GameStar reportedly includes a reference to the as-yet unannounced Diablo IV in the same breath as the previously released Diablo video games. Notably, The Art of Diablo is very much a real thing, though the official description seemingly does not mention any of the games covered by name. Also, the ad in question does not reference Diablo Immortal, which is the only upcoming Diablo game that’s been announced thus far. There is some speculation that there was confusion about the naming schema, and perhaps it’s referring to Immortal as Diablo IV, or that even the inclusion at all was a mistake.

There is also the possibility that it’s inclusion at all is simply a marketing copy mistake. Someone had to write that blurb, and people are fallible. You can check it out for yourself, as one subscriber posted a screen of the ad in their early digital copy online:

@GoodIdeaGaming you asked for the diablo 4 pictuuin better quality

It‘s from the German Gamestar Magazine, i‘m a digital subscriber so I can give you this pic.twitter.com/cr49YABo7q — Julian S (@Berd95) October 20, 2019

What do you think of the ad mentioning Diablo IV here? Do you think it was just a marketing mistake, or is Diablo IV really going to be announced at BlizzCon this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Diablo IV has yet to be actually announced, but it’s been hinted at, leaked, and more. The expectation is that the allegedly upcoming video game will be announced at BlizzCon 2019, which runs November 1st through November 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the unannounced video game right here.

