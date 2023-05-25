Diablo 4 Gets Live-Action Launch Trailer from Eternals Director Chloé Zhao

Diablo 4's June 6 release is just around the corner. Between the open beta, the "Server Slam," and several trailers, players pretty much know exactly what they're getting at the point. That said, Blizzard isn't ready to stop the marketing hype train just yet as it has released yet another new trailer, this time showing off what Diablo's world might look like if it was made into a live-action movie. Given how well the team at Blizzard does CGI trailers, it's a bit surprising to see them go the live-action route here, but it's hard to argue with the results. This thing is awesome.

The Diablo 4 live-action trailer kicks off with several people asking for your help. Then, they start to splice in footage of each character class, with many of them looking even better in live-action. Things start pretty simply with the Rogue doing some acrobatics and shooting arrows, but it really ramps up when the Sorceress hits the screen and uses her Hydra to decimate a group of enemies. Up next is the Necromancer, which is probably the weakest visually of all five. She's followed by the Druid, who looks incredible shifting to Werebear in the middle of the fight. The trailer ends with the Barbarian using the classic War Cry and Leap combo to clear a village of monsters before Lillith, the main antagonist, makes her grand appearance.

The Blessed Mother’s arrival is imminent.#DiabloIV Early Access begins in one week. pic.twitter.com/Z2UyS5gq1u — Diablo (@Diablo) May 25, 2023

For the most part, the trailer looks stunning, and that makes a lot of sense when you know that Chloé Zhao is behind the camera. The Eternals director is, after all, an Oscar winner, picking up Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland in 2020. With someone that talented helping Blizzard's exceptional trailer team, this was always going to be a treat for Diablo fans. Here's hoping this leads to a more robust partnership between the two in the future.

Even if that Diablo movie we've been dreaming about never happens, this is a great way to wrap up the marketing cycle for Diablo 4. It's going to excite fans to see so much money and time behind their favorite game and could also bring in more casual players who are just learning about Diablo 4 for the first time. That's exactly what you want from something like this, so Blizzard and Zhao have more than delivered. Now, we just need Diablo 4 to do the same when it launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms June 6.