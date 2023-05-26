Diablo 4 Twitch Drops Include a Rugged New Mount

Diablo 4's launch date is just a few short days away. The next game in Blizzard's long-running action RPG hits PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on June 6. To celebrate, the team at Blizzard is giving players four weeks full of Twitch Drops to earn. Most of these are related to simply watching certain streamers during a given week, but you can also earn a "rugged" mount by gifting subscriptions to your fellow Twitch viewers. After all, taking on the armies of Hell is much easier when you have a few friends involved.

Each week of the Diablo 4 Twitch Drops will focus on at least one character class. Things kick off on June 5 with the Rogue and Necromancer. If you watch at least three hours of eligible content, you'll get the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and the Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword. If you up your view time to six hours, you'll also get the Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and the Progenitor Favor (Necromancer) Back Trophy. Week 2 starts on June 12 and spotlights the Sorcerer. Here, you'll get the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor for three hours and the Hellrun Tabernacle Back Trophy for six.

The Druid is up in Week 3, and you'll get the Azurehand Head-Clever Weapon Recolor for three hours and the Font of the Mother Back Trophy for six. Finally, the Barbarian wraps things up with the Azurehand Skull-Crusher for three hours and the Matriarch's Mantle Back Trophy for six. If you want the Primal Instinct Mount, you need to gift two Twitch subs of any tier on an eligible channel. It's worth noting that you don't need to own the game to get any of these, so you can grab them now if you plan to pick up Diablo 4 later. Keep in mind that Drop rewards do expire after seven days if you haven't linked your Battle.net account, so make sure to do that before you start watching.

Outside of the mount, most of these rewards aren't going to last too long in Diablo 4. You'll likely get better equipment relatively quickly. That said, it's a fun way for Blizzard to try to get the community excited about the June 6 launch and build up a few streamers along the way.