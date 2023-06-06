Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: How to Get the Primal Instinct Mount

Diablo 4 is finally here and Blizzard's latest action RPG has been lighting up the sales charts. If you're one of the many players who are jumping into Sanctuary to take down Lillith's forces, you'll want to make sure you're outfitted with the best possible gear possible. Of course, the best way to get loot is to actually play Diablo 4, but there are a few pieces that can only be earned by watching specific Twitch streams. Plus, if you're willing to spend some money to support your favorite streamer, you can also get yourself a new mount. Here's how to unlock all of the Diablo 4 Twitch Drops.

Fortunately, most of the rewards are tied to just watching streams. Each week, you can spend three hours watching one of the many eligible streams to get a weapon recolor for different classes and six hours to get the same class' Back Trophy. For example, the first week will give you recolors for Rogue and Necromancer weapons if you watch three hours and Back Trophies for both if you watch six. Week 2 focuses on Sorcerer, Week 3 is all about Druids, and Week 4 ends things with Barbarians. It is important to note that you'll need to claim each item on Twitch after hitting the respective hours watched mark before it shows up in your Diablo 4 inventory.

Feast your eyes on chaos, and be rewarded.



Tune into your favorite #DiabloIV streamers to score Twitch Drops, including unique cosmetics like Weapon Recolors, Back Slot Items, Mount Markings, and more.



Info: https://t.co/LmjTtz49PT pic.twitter.com/dkh3imj9Wx — Diablo (@Diablo) June 6, 2023

On top of all that, if you decide to gift two other watchers with any tier of Twitch subscription to eligible streams, you'll unlock the Primal Instinct Mount. This horse has a tiger stripe-like coat of fur and is covered with demonic-looking symbols that really make it stand out from some of the tamer horse skins already found in the game. For reference, a tier 1 sub on Twitch is $4.99, so you'll be spending right around $10 to unlock this mount.

Even if you don't decide to take part in this set of Twitch Drops, Diablo 4 is definitely a game to consider picking up. Not only did it review well during its pre-release period, but everything we've heard from fans has been positive. And, if you want to earn even more cosmetics outside of the game, Blizzard is partnering with KFC to give anyone who orders a sandwich online or through the company's app free weapon cosmetics.