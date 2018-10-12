Report: ‘Diablo III’ Cross-Play Currently in the Works

Update: Blizzard reached out with the following statement.

“While we love the idea of bringing our players together across platforms, we do not have any plans to implement cross-platform gameplay for Diablo at this time.”

Original story as follows:

Now that Sony has finally joined the “dark side” with cross-play, many developers are now rethinking their strategy when bridging the gaps between consoles. With BlizzCon just around the corner and some big Diablo news on the way, it’s the perfect time to talk about the franchise and where the current title stands on the position of cross-platform enjoyment.

An unnamed Blizzard representative recently sat down with Business Insider to discuss the franchise and their upcoming plans for the highly anticipated convention. When they were asked about their position on cross-platform play, they responded that this feature was “a question of when, not if.”

With the game coming to Nintendo Switch – which you can read our hands-on impressions for that right here – it’s the perfect time to blow that playability door wide open. The rep did mention though that they have nothing official to announce at this time regarding that capacity, but again – BlizzCon is right there at the beginning of next month, the perfect time for all of the amazing reveals!

In case you missed Sony’s big turnaround, the team announced earlier last month their plans to make cross-play with their platform a reality, beginning with Fortnite. In their most recent blog post, they mentioned “The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems. We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.”

We’re excited to see what this newly opened door from Sony means for the rest of gaming, but Diablo III would be an amazing start especially with the Nintendo Switch port coming soon!

Want to learn even more about Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch? Here’s what Blizzard had to say about the latest arrival, “Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch takes full advantage of the console’s flexibility and versatility with multiple intuitive and ultra-responsive controller configuration options. Whether you prefer dual-wielding Joy-Cons, sitting elbow-to-elbow on the couch with your friends using a single Joy-Con each, or entering the fray armed with a Pro Controller, you’ll be able to slay your way. Up to four players can embark on grand cooperative crusades to cleanse Sanctuary—side by side in front of a single Nintendo Switch screen or linking multiple consoles together wirelessly.”