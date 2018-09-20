‘Diablo III’ for Nintendo Switch: Blizzard Confirms Stance on Link Gear In-Game

Nintendo and Blizzard teamed up yesterday to finally reveal the big news: Diablo III is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch and not only do we have an official Nov. 2nd release date, but also some clarification regarding a massive rumor that alongside Ganondorf’s gear there would also be Link’s.

Players were stunned when they first witnessed the Legend of Zelda villain in all of his cosmetic glory for the Nintendo Switch port and quickly rumors began to spread of even more franchise-specific additions. A representative from Blizzard exclusively told me that no, no Link gear will be making its way into the game with a short explanation as to why.

“There will be no Link gear coming to Eternal Collection,” he told me. “We tried a variety of different ideas in testing, but ultimately we felt that Ganondorf best fit the world of Diablo.”

A pity, but understandable. Still, the Ganondorf cosmetic set looks amazing and from we ourselves got to play of the upcoming Nintendo game – there is definitely a lot to look forward to.

You can read our full hands-on impressions right here for both docked and undocked versions of the game.

Want to learn even more about Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch? Here’s what Blizzard had to say about the latest arrival, “Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch takes full advantage of the console’s flexibility and versatility with multiple intuitive and ultra-responsive controller configuration options. Whether you prefer dual-wielding Joy-Cons, sitting elbow-to-elbow on the couch with your friends using a single Joy-Con each, or entering the fray armed with a Pro Controller, you’ll be able to slay your way. Up to four players can embark on grand cooperative crusades to cleanse Sanctuary—side by side in front of a single Nintendo Switch screen or linking multiple consoles together wirelessly.”

It also comes with some amazing exclusives including, “The Legend og Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, Tri-Force portrait frame, Cucco pet, and Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings.” We don’t have a release date quite yet, but we know it’s coming soon!

