Diablo Head Rod Fergusson Is Leaving The Franchise & Blizzard

For the last five years, the Diablo franchise has been led by its General Manager, Rod Fergusson. After working on Gears of War, he stepped into a leadership role at Blizzard in 2020, shortly after Diablo 4 was announced. Now, after five years of leading the franchise, Fergusson has announced his departure from Blizzard and from the Diablo team.

Fergusson shared this news on his X account, in a statement that gives a fond farewell to Diablo. It does not, however, clarify exactly why Fergusson is leaving or what projects he plans to work on next. Instead, the post simply says “it’s time for me to step away from Blizzard/Microsoft” to “see what’s next.” He also alludes to big things ahead for the Diablo franchise, saying the team is in good shape for success.

After five years of driving the Diablo franchise forward with four big launches, it's time for me to step away from Blizzard/Microsoft, sword in hand, and see what's next. The teams are set up for success, with an exciting slate of releases ahead. I'm incredibly proud of what… pic.twitter.com/Fsh4gjmgVl — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) August 8, 2025

Although heartfelt when it comes to wishing Diablo the best, the statement doesn’t shed light on what led to Fergusson’s decision to depart Blizzard. Similarly, despite expressing excitement for “what comes next for Diablo, and for me,” Fergusson does not appear to be ready to announce the next step in his career. This can happen for a variety of reasons, including when someone leaves to work on a project that hasn’t yet been revealed to the public. This was the case when Dragon Age: The Veilguard Game Director Corinne Busche stepped down, though in that case, she did allude more specifically to a new and exciting project.

As of now, Blizzard has not announced who will take over Fergusson’s role as the head of the Diablo franchise. Fergusson’s bio also still names him as the “SVP & GM of all things Diablo at Blizzard.” It’s likely that we’ll see updates on both fronts in the coming days, learning what’s next for Diablo and for Fergusson himself.

Despite the uncertainty, many fans are hopeful that a change in leadership could breathe new life into the Diablo franchise at a time when many aren’t thrilled with where its latest game, Diablo 4, is at. Even so, fans are wishing Fergusson well for what’s next, and are eager to see what’s next for Diablo, too.