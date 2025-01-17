Dragon Age: The Veilguard Director Departs BioWare for New Project

Dragon Age: The Veilguard had a difficult at launch, between harsh user reviews akin to review bombing and concerns from longtime franchise fans about changes to the look and lore. While some people have enjoyed the game for its rich story, it’s no secret that the title has underperformed when it comes to sales. Now, the director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard has confirmed she’s stepping away from BioWare – but not necessarily for the reasons most would assume.

According to Eurogamer, Corinne Busche confirmed she is leaving BioWare and that the departure is voluntary. Many might suspect Busche moving on from EA has to do with the poor commercial performance of her latest game. After all, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has already seen some steep discounts despite releasing late in 2024. That doesn’t reflect well on the performance of the game, which has been the target of criticism from longtime Dragon Age fans and those who take issue with certain identity-related storylines in games.

Despite the issues with negative user reviews and poor commercial performance, the critical reception for Dragon Age: The Veilguard was actually pretty positive. The game still boasts an 82 Critic score on MetaCritic, quite a difference from the 3.9 User Score. That said, those who enjoyed the game seem to really enjoy it, with many highly favorable reviews mixed in with those 1 and 2 user scores.

Even so, it’s clear that the Game Director Corinne Busch is ready to move on from the project and from EA altogether, as she has officially confirmed that she will be leaving the company. As of now, no additional departures from BioWare have been announced, and this doesn’t appear to be part of a wider staffing change.

Corinne Busch Leaves BioWare for New RPG Opportunity

Busche has been with EA for over 18 years, working on projects such as several key expansions for The Sims 3 as well as The Simpsons Game and more. However, it appears Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be her last title with EA and BioWare, as she is officially leaving the company. This will not be her last video game project, at least not according to her recent comments.

After wrapping up Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Busche is reportedly looking at a new opportunity in the RPG gaming space. She told Eurogamer that she’s heading on to a new project she couldn’t turn down, and while she hasn’t shared any further details just yet, the new game will be in the “cRPG space.” Basically all that tells fans of her work is that it’ll be another video game RPG, and that’s about it.

It’s likely that more details about the next project are still under wraps for good reason. Hopefully, fans who appreciate what Busche has done with Dragon Age and other projects will be able to follow along with whatever comes next in the near future, once the irresistible project is ready to make its big reveal.