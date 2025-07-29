Fans Can Apply for the Digimon Mobile TCG’s First Beta Test Right Now

It’s been a few years since the full relaunch of the Digimon Card Game. Now, this new version of the TCG is about to truly enter the digital world. Digimon Alysion is Digimon’s upcoming mobile TCG. Though it’s drawn comparisons to Pokemon TCG Pocket, the game looks to take a more story-driven approach to translating its card game to a digital space. Soon, lucky Digimon fans will get a first look at the game thanks to an upcoming closed beta test.

Digimon Alysion was first revealed in March. Since then, we’ve seen a few more looks at gameplay, including a recent trailer that unveiled one of the game’s brand-new Digimon. We have met the game’s main characters, including the new Digimon companion Gemmon. The TCG gameplay itself looks familiar to gamers who’ve played mobile TCGs like Magic: The Gathering or Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel. However, the game’s more in-depth storyline could set it apart from more streamlined battle and collection-focused games like Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Recently, Digimon Alysion offered some hands-on demos at events like Anime Expo. However, the upcoming round of closed beta testing is the first broader chance for some fans to check out the game early.

Closed beta test applications for Digimon Alysion opened on July 28th and will run through August 3rd. Interested parties can apply via the Digimon Alysion website. The test itself will happen in August 2025, with more information coming closer to the testing period.

Who Can Apply to Beta Test Digimon Alysion

In total, 10,000 players will be invited to test the upcoming mobile game. If more than 10,000 people apply, participants will be randomly selected via a lottery system.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 13 years old and have a valid email address. Both iOS and Android users will be eligible, with a few caveats. Android players need to be using Android 11 or newer, with at least 8 GB of RAM. Apple owners will need to be running iOS 15 or newer with at least 4 GB of RAM. For this test, iPads and other tablets are not supported.

Gemmon was the first new Digimon revealed for the mobile game

If you want to play-test Digimon Alysion, you can fill out the application on the official website. It’s a relatively straightforward application process that should only take a couple of minutes. You’ll need to provide a valid email address that’s associated with your Apple ID or Google Play account and confirm some basic details, including your region, type of phone, age, and experience with Digimon and TCGs in general.

Players selected to participate in the beta test will be notified via the email provided during the application. There’s no set date for when the notification will arrive, but with the beta set to occur in August, it shouldn’t be too long after the application period ends on August 3rd.

Digimon Alysion is a mobile version of the Digimon Card Game. It is set to release for Android and iOS devices, with the exact release date not yet confirmed.

Are you going to apply for the Digimon Alysion beta test?