Latest Digimon Story: Time Stranger Footage Unveils A Brand New Area

Since its initial announcement, fans have been eager for any new intel on Digimon Story: Time Stranger. As the first new entry in the Digimon Story franchise in nearly a decade, expectations are high. And much of the footage we’ve seen so far suggests the game plans to deliver. The world of Time Stranger already looks massive and full of immersive Digimon interactions. But now, a fourth named area has been revealed in the latest teaser footage from Digimon Story: Time Stranger.

On July 18th, the @Digimon_Games account shared a new Time Stranger clip to social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The clip is brief, with only about 8 seconds of gameplay footage. However, it shows yet another lived-in area of The Digital World: Illiad. Here, we get our first glimpse of the industrial area known as the Factorial Area. Naturally, eagle-eyed fans are also on the lookout for any new Digimon reveals that can be gleaned from the footage, as well. Before I dig into the details, you can check out the clip for yourself below:

This industrial region, much like the rest of what we’ve seen of Illiad, is packed with Digimon going about their business. This alone is exciting, as it further affirms that Digimon Story: Time Stranger will offer a robust and lived-in world for fans to explore. However, some viewers think they might have caught another previously unrevealed Digimon lurking in the Factorial Area, as well.

Many viewers think they spot LoaderLeomon in the clip, suggesting this evolution might be coming to the game. Many of the 450+ Digimon from the game have been teased via the @DigimonGames account, but there are plenty more to be discovered. Now, fans believe they’ve spotted one more. Given that it’s a machine Digimon, it would make sense for LoaderLeomon to be found in this particular region of Illiad.

Known Areas in Digimon Story: Time Stranger So Far

With this latest area revealed, we now know about several regions we’ll explore in Digimon Story: Time Stranger. Initial gameplay reveals focused on the game’s starting area of Shinjuku, part of the human world. Players will also explore Akihabara in the Human World, but so far, these are the only real-world locations we know of.

Gamers will also delve into The Digital World: Illiad, which has several revealed areas of its own. So far, we’ve seen the busy Central Town area of Illiad, where many Digimon work and play. More recent footage has also shown off the aquatic Abyss Area and the lush Gear Forest. With the newly unveiled Factorial Area, that brings us up to at least four unique regions within Illiad. Clearly, Digimon Story: Time Stranger will give us a whole world to explore, full of Digimon and other mysteries to uncover.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger will release on October 3rd for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Though gamers are hopeful about a potential Switch 2 version, nothing has been confirmed just yet. The game is available for pre-order on most platforms, with several versions to choose from. With a few months yet to go, it’s possible we’ll get even more areas teased in the coming months. But already, it looks like there’s plenty of variety awaiting us in the world of Time Stranger.

Which area are you most excited to explore when Digimon Story: Time Stranger comes out? Let us know in the comments below!