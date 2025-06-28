Digimon Fans Will Get to Play Its New Mobile TCG Sooner Than You Think

It has only been a few months since Digimon first revealed its new mobile TCG app, Digimon Alysion. Given the popularity of Pokemon TCG Pocket and mobile TCG games in general, it makes sense to try a mobile version of the Digimon Trading Card Game. Since the initial teaser trailer, we haven’t heard much more about what Digimon Alysion will be like. However, some Digimon fans are about to experience the game firsthand for the very first time.

Right now, many Digimon fans are focused on the pending release of Digimon Story: Time Stranger. There’s also a brand-new anime to think about. But Digimon doesn’t want us to forget about its foray into mobile gaming, either. Recently, an official social media account for Digimon Alysion emerged on X. The new @Digimon_Alysion account is newly minted as of June 24th, so it hasn’t shared too much about the game just yet. However, it did reveal the date for the first demo of the upcoming Digimon Alysion app.

◤ Expo Information ◢



"DIGIMON ALYSION", the digital smartphone app version of the Digimon Card Game, is coming to Anime Expo!

"DIGIMON ALYSION", the digital smartphone app version of the Digimon Card Game, is coming to Anime Expo!

Exhibits and demo gameplay will be available.

Despite only being revealed a few months ago, Digimon Alysion will have a playable demo at Anime Expo on July 3rd-6th. That’s just next weekend! Digimon fans who plan to attend the event in Los Angeles, California, will be among the first to experience what the new mobile version of the Digimon Trading Card Game has to offer. It’s unclear how extensive the demo will be, or how many fans will actually get to partake. Even so, this marks an exciting time for those curious about the game.

What We Know About Digimon Alysion So Far

Along with the demo, there will be an exhibit about Digimon Alysion at Anime Expo. Hopefully, this means that we’re about to get some new info about the relatively mysterious mobile app soon. Though fans will need to be in person to experience the demo, new info shared at the event will likely be revealed online, as well. After all, the timing for this brand-new official @Digimon_Alysion account makes it seem like new info is headed our way soon.

And that info will be most welcome. Right now, we don’t know a ton about the game. We’ve seen a teaser trailer with a few snippets of gameplay. This includes a look at the in-game cards and battle mechanics. The teaser also showed off several characters who will be a part of the game’s story. This alone is exciting for gamers who wish Pokemon TCG Pocket offered a bit more beyond just collecting cards and battling with them.

You can enjoy the Digimon Card Game anytime, anywhere with the DIGIMON ALYSION app!



Enjoy battling against original characters and unknown Digimon! ⭐️

Stay tuned for new info!



Stay tuned for new info!#DIGIMONALYSION#Digimon#DigimonCardGame#DigimonTCG pic.twitter.com/64s6YJvMb1 — Official DIGIMON ALYSION (@DIGIMON_ALYSION) June 25, 2025

Although the teaser is exciting, it all goes by in the blink of an eye. So, it’s hard to say exactly what the overall gameplay loop for Digimon Alysion will look like.

So far, we don’t have a confirmed release window for the mobile Digimon Card Game app. We also don’t have confirmation of the monetization plans. Most similar games are free-to-play with in-game purchases, often using a gacha-style mechanic. It’s likely that Alysion will follow suit, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

But now, we at least know when gamers will get a first look at gameplay for Digimon Alysion with this upcoming demo opportunity. Hopefully, more reveals are headed our way soon so we can all share in the hype for this new Digimon game.