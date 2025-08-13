New Digimon Story: Time Stranger Footage Confirms Disappointing Series Trend Will Continue

With Digimon Story: Time Stranger set to release in just a few months, the hype is getting real. To keep us engaged, the official Digimon YouTube channel continues to deliver behind-the-scenes looks. In a new video hosted by the adorable Terriermon Assistant, we got to hear from the game developers about creating Digimon and human models in Time Stranger. But tucked in between the nitty-gritty game dev details, we got a sneak peek at some more avatar customization options. And the news isn’t great.

Today’s new Terriermom Assistant video largely focused on what went into creating the 450 different Digimon models we see in the game. If you enjoy an in-depth look at how the sausage gets made, this is a fascinating chance to see what goes into getting those Digimon in motion. It also really highlights how much more detail we’ll get from the Digimon models in this game compared to Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth. Technology really has come a long way in 10 years, and the side-by-side comparisons really show off the improvements.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

But not everything is necessarily good news. We also got some insight into the avatar models for our protagonist options, as well. And it’s here that we got some potentially disappointing news about character customization in Digimon Story: Time Stranger.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Likely to Have Limited Character Customization

For a while now, Digimon fans have been hoping for more character customization options. With 10 years between Cyber Sleuth and this latest entry, hopes have been pretty high that we’d see something at least more akin to the Pokemon franchise’s hairdo and outfit options. Even though we already knew we’d be choosing between the female or male avatar for Time Stranger, many have been holding out hope for more outfits, hairdos, and other ways to make our characters feel a bit more like us. Unfortunately, that looks less likely after today’s dev video.

We got to see a first look at a few outfits that our protagonists will change into. The translated English-language caption was pretty passive, saying “There will be times when the protagonist wears different clothes.” This wording could just be a quirk of translation, but it does suggest that character outfits might switch up based on location or activity rather than player decisions. Either way, though, only three different outfits were shown for each character. And they’re pretty basic looks, suggesting that we might once again have pretty limited options for customizing our Digimon Story characters.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

As you can see, the outfits are fairly simple, even if those Digimon t-shirts are adorable. But notably, both characters have the same exact hairstyles and goggles in every photo. This suggests that the longstanding wish for hairstyle and accessory customization options in Digimon Story will once again go unanswered in this game.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Bandai just isn’t ready to reveal these features. But given that the game launches in just over two months, that seems pretty unlikely. After all, Pokemon Legends Z-A recently showed off its robust character customization options. Given that the two games are releasing in the same month and are considered competing franchises, showing off a similar feature before launch would make sense. If that feature existed. But for now, it looks like we’ll once again have pretty limited options for personalizing our avatars in Digimon Story: Time Stranger.