Digimon Story Time Stranger Creators Chose 30FPS for a “More Immersive Digimon Experience”

Digimon Story Time Stranger got a release date recently during a PlayStation State of Play event with the new Digimon game finally set for October. Alongside that release date, however, came specs for the game confirming console players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be limited to 30FPS as opposed to the 60FPS cap on PC. Considering how we’ve gotten several Digimon Story games and the fact that Digimon Story Time Stranger‘s console plans only include the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as opposed to older consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Digimon fans understandably questioned why the 30FPS limit was necessary here.

During Summer Game Fest, ComicBook had the opportunity to play a bit of Digimon Story Time Stranger during a guided hands-on demo while also speaking with producer Ryosuke Hara about the game (via translator). Given that the 30FPS vs. 60FPS discussion had just been making the rounds that week, we asked about the decision to lock the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions to the lower framerate. Hara said the 60FPS option was considered, but the creators concluded 30FPS was decided on essentially to make sure as many Digimon as possible could be packed into environments.

“That was a very important when we were developing the game,” Hara said. “The game is very beautiful, and there are many Digimon on the maps moving around. You saw Central Town earlier when there’s probably hundreds of Digimon in there.”

Hara continued by acknowledging the requests for 60FPS in and outside of Digimon games while saying the 30FPS cap was ultimately chosen to create a “more immersive Digimon experience.”

“Yes, 60FPS is obviously an important thing for a game, but we really wanted to focus on the world setting and the immersiveness of being in that world. We weighed the two, the immersiveness aspect of it and 60 vs. 30FPS, and we decided to take the more immersive Digimon experience over the framerates.”

Digimon console players may still long for 60FPS even after that answer, but to Hara’s point about Central Town (and presumably other areas outside the scope of the demo), the world did feel very alive. Riding on a Digimon is the quickest way to get around, and doing so meant flying past Digimon after Digimon as they went about their business. The time allotted for the demo didn’t allow for many interactions with these Digimon bystanders, so it’s too early to determine the depth of the lived-in worlds, but they’re definitely busy.

Digimon Story Time Stranger releases on October 3rd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.