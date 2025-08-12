First Beta for the Mobile Digimon Card Game Ends with Mixed Fan Reactions

As much fun as collecting and playing a physical trading card game can be, it comes at the cost of storage space. That’s where digital versions of TCGs can be incredibly helpful. They let fans check out more games before they commit to physical cards, not to mention making it easier to battle with long-distance pals or CPU opponents. Soon, the Digimon Card Game will enter the mobile TCG space with its app, Digimon Alysion. The upcoming Digimon game just finished its first Closed Beta, and fans have thoughts.

Digimon Alysion was announced earlier this year, with a trailer that made its story-driven premise clear. Since then, fans have kept their eyes on new Digimon reveals and waited to get a chance to check out the game. The recent Closed Beta offered that opportunity for several thousand lucky Digimon fans. Now that the test is officially over, gamers are sharing their thoughts about what works and what needs fixing in Digimon Alysion.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco & Toei Animation

As with many early beta tests, reactions to Digimon Alysion have been fairly mixed. Fans have plenty of good things to say, but not without some critiques and things they hope get ironed out before full release. With this being an early Closed Beta, it’s likely that many changes will be implemented as Bandai reviews feedback from player surveys. But for those who didn’t get a chance to check it out, hearing from fans can give some insight into what to look forward to with the Digimon mobile game.

Digimon Fans Love the Card Art, But Want Some Improvements

The first Digimon Alysion Closed Beta test officially ended on August 12th. Chosen players had about a week to experience the game and provide feedback about what’s working and what could use some improvement. Officially, this happened through a player survey, but gamers can’t help but share their thoughts with fellow DigiDestined.

First off, the positives. In general, most beta testers seem to be happy with the overall gameplay loop and story. Many comments on the X thread about the beta being closed express excitement and eagerness to be able to jump back into the game when it fully releases.

Along with that, players are enjoying the card art, which brings designs from the physical Digimon Card Game into the app. For those who don’t have easy access to the physical cards nearby, it’s an exciting chance to see many of these cards for the first time.

Despite loving the card art, however, many fans wish it were easier to see. The primary critique so far seems to be the game’s UI, which many feel doesn’t display card art prominently enough. Along with the art, many players feel the card text is too small to read easily. In general, it seems that the UI felt a bit clunky to many gamers, not always working as intended. Thankfully, this is just a beta test, so there’s plenty of time for things to be ironed out prior to the full release.

As of now, the full release date for Digimon Alysion is unknown. With this first Closed Beta just wrapping up, there may well be a few more rounds of testing before a release date is announced. For now, those who didn’t get to experience the game this time around can hold out hope for a future Open Beta or another round of Closed Beta applications. Overall, it sounds like the game might have a few rough edges to smooth out, but that many fans are excited to see what’s next.

Did you get to experience the Digimon Alysion Closed Beta? What did you think of it?