Digimon Story: Time Stranger Release Date Confirmed

When Digimon Story: Time Stranger was first revealed at the February State of Play, we knew it would arrive sometime in 2025. Since then, Bandai Namco has offered plenty of exciting new details about the game, including several Digimon reveals and even some exciting new gameplay footage. However, they’ve been pretty coy about narrowing in on the Digimon Story: Time Stranger release date. Until now. During today’s June 4th State of Play event, the official release date was confirmed as October 3rd, 2025.

ComicBook.com

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is the highly anticipated new entry in the Digimon Story series. Gamers will step into the role of one of two playable time agent protagonists, Dan Yuki and Kanan Yuki, as they travel through time to save the human and digital worlds. The game features enhanced graphics and new free camera rotation, leveling up from its predecessor, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth. To get a better look at what to expect when this game arrives in October, check out the new release date trailer below:

The new trailer is nearly 2 minutes long. It gives us a better sense of the game’s story and world, with more info on the time jump situation and ongoing danger that’s putting both the digital and human worlds at risk. This is also one of the first times we’ve gotten to hear the voice acting for the game, really pulling us into the world we’ll get to experience when the new Digimon Story game arrives.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on October 3rd, 2025. That puts it solidly right around the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which is slated for October 16th. So, no matter your brand of digital monsters, October is going to be an exciting month. This is one of two brand-new Digimon games currently in the works, as we’ve also got the new mobile game Digimon Alysion.

