New Digimon Survive Trailer Highlights Its Cast

Bandai Namco has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming video game that offers some new details on the main cast as well as gameplay footage of combat and exploration. The much-delayed video game is set to release this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but no definitive release date has been announced as of yet. That said, it did receive an ESRB rating late last year, which typically happens relatively close to an official release.

The new teaser trailer, which you can check out below, largely focuses on the main characters and their individual Digimon, noting their voice actors. In total, Takuma Momozuka is voiced by Kohei Amasaki, Agumon is voiced by Chika Sakamoto, Minoru Hinata is voiced by Atsushi Abe, Falcomon is voiced by Hiromu Miyazaki, Aoi Shibuya is voiced by Kaede Hondo, Labramon is voiced by Yukiyo Fujii, Shuuji Kayama is voiced by Yuya Hirose, Lopmon is voiced by Naomi Ohzora, Saki Kimishima is voiced by Minami Takahashi, Floramon is voiced by Shino Shimoji, Ryo Tominaga is voiced by Yohei Azakami, Kunemon is voiced by Ryohei Arai, Kaito Shinonome is voiced by Kengo Takanashi, Dracmon is voiced by Kouta Nemoto, Miu Shinonome is voiced by Misaki Watada, and Syakomon is voiced by Asami Takano.

“First of all, we’d like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive,” a statement from Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu from late 2021 officially delaying the title to 2022 read in part. “Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game’s release date to 2022. While this decision hasn’t been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game.”

As noted above, Digimon Survive is scheduled to release for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at some point in 2022. It will also be compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. No definitive release date has been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Digimon video game right here.

