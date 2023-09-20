Dimension 20: Burrow's End Announced

Dimension 20's newest season will focus on a family of stoats confronting the dangers of a wider and wilder world. Today, Dropout announced Dimension 20: Burrow's End, a new season focusing on a family of stoats living in The Blue Forest. When their peaceful lives is threatened by danger, each member of the stoat family has to re-evaluate both their lives and the world around them and lean how to survive. Dimension 20: Burrow's End will feature Aabria Iyengar as the Game Master, returning to lead the season for the third time. Her players will include Brennan Lee Mulligan, Siobhan Thompson, Erika Ishii, Rashawn Nadine Scott and Jasper William Cartwright. The new season will premiere on Dropout on October 4th, with the first episode posted to YouTube for free on October 11th.

Dimension 20: Burrow's End represents a few notable milestones for the long-running TTRPG show. Not only does it mark a mini-reunion of sorts for the popular podcast Worlds Beyond Number (with Iyengar, Mulligan, and Ishii all appearing on the podcast together), it also is an exploration of another fantasy genre. The trailer for Dimension 20: Burrow's End has some major Watership Down/Redwall vibes to it, with vulnerable stoats confronting the wild dangers of a world that threatens the fragile safety of their homes.

You can check out Dimension 20's new trailer below:

What Is Dimension 20?



Dimension 20 is Dropout's anthology Actual Play series, featuring two distinct types of standalone series. The first features Brennan Lee Mulligan as the Game Master, with a core cast of players that includes Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson, while the second subset features a rotating cast in shorter, more focused series. Unlike Critical Role, most of Dimension 20's stories are standalone set in distinct worlds, but there are occasional crossovers or references for fans. Dimension 20 airs exclusively on Dropout